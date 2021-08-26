It was reported Aug. 23 that sports equipment was taken at the 800 block of West 18th Street.
It was reported Aug. 23 that tools were taken at the 400 block of Queen City Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Beckie D. Lechleitner of 364 Walden Circle Aug. 23 struck a parked vehicle owned by Megan R. Simonson of St. Libory at the 700 block of North Lincoln Avenue.
