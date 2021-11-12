The following couple recently applied for a marriage license at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Zachary Austin Charity and Briana Marie Lynn Meyer, both of Hastings.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Tasha Haynes of 1218 N. MacDonald Ave. Oct. 31 struck a parked vehicle owned by Elizabeth Andrews of 522 E. 12th St. at Hastings Avenue near 12th Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Kenneth L. Bonow of 2511 W. Eighth St. Nov. 3 struck a parked vehicle owned by Summer A. Yost of 2600 W. Eighth St. at Eighth Street near Marian Road.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Beau D. Utecht of Nelson and Tomas Rosales-Gonzalez of Grand Island collided Nov. 4 at Showboat Boulevard and Seventh Street. Utecht’s vehicle then collided with a semi-trailer truck driven by Justin D. Herrick of North Platte.
Vehicles reportedly driven by David N. Sheppard of 1902 W. 10th St. and Cosette B. Luvaas of 1341 N. Kansas Ave. collided Nov. 5 at Burlington Avenue and 14th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Bryce J. Blecha of Juniata and Christine J. Schieffer of 1223 N. Webster Ave. collided Nov. 5 at 2000 W. Second Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Phyllis M. Jones of Ames, Iowa, and Rhiannon D. G. Zimlich of Grand Island collided Nov. 5 at 14th Street and Baltimore Avenue.
A hit-and-run driver Nov. 5 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Trayton Welsh of 422 S. New York Ave. at C Street near New York Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Shaylen L. Beaty of Holstein and Hailee A. Miller of 419 1/2 Second St. collided Nov. 5 at 700 N. Burlington Ave.
