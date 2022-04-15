The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Trevor Alan DeVries and Cassidy Laine Hafer, both of Hickman; Dale James Schumm and Sherrill Lynn Marcotte, both of Glenvil; Mark Goben and Yolanda Carice Molette, and Jarrod Daniel Nelson and Fatima Elizabeth Lopez George, all of Hastings.
It was reported April 13 that items valued at $94.99 were shoplifted at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported April 13 that money was taken at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
Authorities April 13 cited a 43-year-old Hastings resident and a 44-year-old Hastings resident for taking a washer and dryer and false reporting at the 400 block of South New York Avenue.
