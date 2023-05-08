Adams County Judge Michael Burns May 5 sentenced Skylar E. Eppens, 25, of Juniata to $400 in fines and one year driver’s license revocation for carrying a concealed weapon and driving under revocation on Jan. 20. Eppens pleaded no contest on March 16, and prosecutors dismissed a separate district court case. Carrying a concealed weapon is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Driving under revocation is a Class 2 misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Authorities May 5 cited a 20-year-old Hastings resident for minor in possession of alcohol and possession of marijuana at the 1000 block of West Seventh Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Cydnee M. Karash of 305 S. Boston Ave. and Yosvany Acosta Tellez of Grand Island collided May 3 at Burlington Avenue and Third Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Yajaira Flores-Cerda of 311 S. Rhode Island Ave. May 5 struck a parked vehicle owned by Abel Ortiz Garcia of 312 Rhode Island Ave. at Rhode Island Avenue near B Street.
It was reported May 4 that a vehicle window was damaged at the 800 block of South Pine Avenue.
It was reported May 3 that items valued at about $375 were shoplifted at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported May 5 that a vehicle was taken at the 300 block of North St. Joseph Avenue.
