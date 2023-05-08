Adams County Judge Michael Burns May 5 sentenced Skylar E. Eppens, 25, of Juniata to $400 in fines and one year driver’s license revocation for carrying a concealed weapon and driving under revocation on Jan. 20. Eppens pleaded no contest on March 16, and prosecutors dismissed a separate district court case. Carrying a concealed weapon is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Driving under revocation is a Class 2 misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

