It was reported Feb. 21 that items valued at $11.79 were shoplifted at the 800 block of East South Street.
It was reported Feb. 21 that firearms were taken at the 600 block of South St. Joseph Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Shelly Bohne of 1734 W. Second St. Feb. 21 struck a parked car in a parking lot in the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jackson Hansen of Grand Island and Desiree Clement of Juniata collided Feb. 21 on North Shore Drive near Burlington Avenue.
