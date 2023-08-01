It was reported July 27 that fuses were taken at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
Jennifer Boeve of Hastings graduated May 13 from Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, with a bachelor of arts degree in mathematics and secondary education, summa cum laude.
Melissa Guiboa of Smith Center, Kansas, graduated following the spring 2023 semester from Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas, with a bachelor of arts degree in psychology, magna cum laude.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Susan O. Henrie of 802 Hickory Ave. July 26 struck a parked vehicle owned by an unknown individual in a parking lot at the 1100 block of West Second Street.
Benjamin Moritz of Hastings graduated May 13 from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, with bachelor’s degrees in chemistry and secondary education, both summa cum laude.
Isaiah Anthony Swanson of Hastings graduated with an associate of arts in business degree following the spring 2023 term at Southeast Community College.
Adams County District Judge Terri Harder recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Indio N. Fuentes and McKayla R. Fuentes.
Anna DeWitt of Juniata was named to the Academic Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa.
