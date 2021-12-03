Vehicles reportedly driven by Jimmy J. Fielder of 1102 E. Third St. and Benjamin L. Theis of 1109 N. Briggs Ave. collided Nov. 29 at Burlington Avenue near 16th Street.
CHRISTMAS ABENDMUSIK: An Evening of Christmas Music & Readings featuring Cathedral Brass and Adams Central Madrigals. December 5th, 6 p.m., Zion-Wanda Lutheran Church, 4080 S. Wanda Avenue, Juniata. -Adv.
9th Annual Christmas Holiday Bazaar Saturday, Dec. 11, 10 am-4 pm. Adams County Fairgrounds 947 S Baltimore Ave, Hastings. Questions? Call Debbie 402-303-0459. -Adv.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Claire E.E. Fahsholtz of Greeley, Colorado, and Baltazar Sebastian-Morales of 718 N. Bellevue Ave. collided Nov. 29 at Bellevue Avenue near Ninth Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Trenton S. Schmidt of Campbell and Tyler L. Scheuneman of Inavale collided Nov. 30 at Burlington Avenue near B Street.
