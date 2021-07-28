A parked vehicle owned by Brandi Bosier of 150 N. Woodland Ave. reportedly was struck July 20 by a hit-and-run driver at Woodland Avenue near Second Street.
No Cost: Walk-in COVID-19 Vaccine (Pfizer) Clinic Thursday July 29th 5-7 pm, West end of Allen’s Grocery Store building, 1115 W. 2nd Street, Hastings. Eligible: Ages 12 and up. Minors must be accompanied by parent/guardian. Questions: 402-462-6211. - Adv.
It was reported July 20 that a bicycle was taken at the 1100 block of West J Street.
Buy historical photos taken by the Hastings Tribune online at hastingstribune.com or call 402-462-2131 and we’ll search for your photo. -Adv.
A hit-and-run driver reportedly collided July 20 with a vehicle driven by Laura Morris of 1004 Webster Ave. at Minnesota Avenue and Fifth Street.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
It was reported July 23 that lawn ornaments were taken at the 1300 block of West Sixth Street.
Colorado peaches and Nebraska sweet corn all at Blue River Produce at Custom Pack. -Adv.
The Hastings Tribune designs and prints postcards. Large and small orders welcome. Call or email (402) 303-1401 ablunt@hastingstribune.com. - Adv.
Stand up comedy show. Hastings - July 31st - tickets/nickhoff.com - Adv.
It was reported July 23 that weapons and clothes were taken at the 600 block of East Seventh Street.
The Beach Boys to perform at the Heartland Events Center, GI on Sunday, August 1 at 4 pm. Purchase tickets at www.etix.com. - Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.