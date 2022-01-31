A vehicle reportedly driven by Maria A. Martinez of 724 W. Seventh St. Jan. 6 went into a culvert at 12th Street and Marian Road.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Lisa M. Peters of 2214 Home St. and Kaytlin Muller of 724 W. Seventh St. collided Jan. 7 at Ninth Street and Briggs Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Bailey E.A. Middleton of 1711 W. Fifth St. and Donna M. Brehm of 1115 W. Seventh St. collided Jan. 22 at Burlington Avenue and 14th Street.
