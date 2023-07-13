Vehicles reportedly driven by Tyson J. Essex of Loomis and Douglas W. Saffell of Melissa, Texas, collided July 3 at Lochland Road near Pintail Avenue.

A vehicle reportedly driven by Sahely Acosta of 606 S. Sewell Ave. July 5 struck a parked vehicle owned by Kristina D. Willis of Edgar in a parking lot at 3803 Osborne Drive West.

