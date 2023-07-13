Vehicles reportedly driven by Tyson J. Essex of Loomis and Douglas W. Saffell of Melissa, Texas, collided July 3 at Lochland Road near Pintail Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Sahely Acosta of 606 S. Sewell Ave. July 5 struck a parked vehicle owned by Kristina D. Willis of Edgar in a parking lot at 3803 Osborne Drive West.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Kent H. Theesen of 1518 N. Lincoln Ave. July 3 struck a parked vehicle owned by David P. Schnase of 5809 Pintail Ave. at Lincoln Avenue near 16th Street.
Cayley Carpenter of Minden completed the requirements of the University Honors Program in the spring 2023 semester at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Brian K. Johnson of 406 S. Denver Ave. and Chrisella C. Lewis of 723 S. Denver Ave. collided July 3 at Denver Avenue and B Street.
Morgan M. Juranek of Harvard graduated with an associate of arts degree from Central Community College-Columbus following the spring 2023 semester.
Benjamin Moritz of Hastings has been named to the President’s List for the spring 2023 semester at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.
Grant Johnson of Hastings has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester at Drury University in Springfield, Missouri.
Jenna Kranjc of Hastings graduated May 6 from Flagler College in Saint Augustine, Florida, with a bachelor of arts degree in psychology.
Landon Weber of Hastings was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa.
Brock Steuben of Milligan graduated with a diploma in criminal justice from Central Community College-Columbus following the spring 2023 semester.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Melissa K. Carlile of 405 N. Bellevue Ave. July 5 struck a parked vehicle owned by James M. Deveny of 5510 W. U.S. Highway 6 in a parking lot at the 1100 block of West Second Street.
