Amber Moody of Geneva graduated in August 2022 from University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky, with the degree doctor of education in educational leadership.
It was reported Oct. 12 that items valued at $13 were shoplifted at the 2500 block of West Second Street.
It was reported Oct. 12 that two purses, makeup bag and hat were taken at the 200 block of West D Street.
It was reported Oct. 12 that a mini bike was taken at the 200 block of West D Street. It was later recovered.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5 a.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 11 a.m. each Monday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Sheryl J. Bach of 718 Circle C and Vicky L. Dollison of 434 E. 31st St. collided Oct. 12 at Osborne Drive East and 33rd Street.
Buy a framed story page from the Hastings Tribune. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.