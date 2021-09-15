Vehicles reportedly driven by Teresa A. Wynn of 38 Kingston Drive and Richard D. Fuller of 618 W. 10th St. collided Sept. 9 at 12th Street near Baltimore Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Elizabeth G. Bonifas of Roseland and Millicent G. May of 901 E. Park St. collided Sept. 10 at Hastings Avenue near Sixth Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Emma O. Adler of 2714 Bateman St. and Perry L. Carlson of 1004 N. Hewett Ave. collided Sept. 10 at Ninth Street and Hewett Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Kim A. Ehly of Kenesaw and Paxton D. Hoagland of 1607 W. Sixth St. collided Sept. 11 at 42nd Street and U.S. Highway 281.
A hit-and-run driver Sept. 11 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Greggory A. Krzykowski of 1200 W. Third St. at the 1200 block of West Third Street.
Authorities Sept. 11 cited a 19-year-old Ord resident for minor in possession of alcohol at the 700 block of North Ash Avenue.
