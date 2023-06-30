The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Theisen Douglas Ziehmer of Hastings and Lily Anne Woitaszewski of Wood River; and Zion Heath Moyer of Kearney and Hannah Marie McDaniel of Glenvil.
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. July 12 at Bartholomew Performing Arts Center (York). July 13-14 at Allegro Wolf Arts Center (Sutton). Doors 7. Show 7:30. $15 -Adv.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Lindsey K. Johnson of 1110 N. Hewett Ave. and Laura L. Stutte of 907 N. Burlington Ave. collided June 26 at Second Street near Maple Avenue.
Closed the Fourth! Open Wednesday- Liver and Onions! Goldenrod Cafe. 461-4999. -Adv.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Justine A. Bierman of 1310 N. Saunders Ave. and Daniel C. Trout of 1006 N. Williams Ave. collided June 27 at 42nd Street and U.S. Highway 281.
Hastings Citizens With A Voice will meet Wed. July 5th at C-3 Conference Center at 7 p.m. -Adv.
Brianna Danehey of Blue Hill completed the requirements of the University Honors Program in the spring 2023 semester at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Program at Hastings College Observatory 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8th and 22nd. See AD on page A3 for details. -Adv.
Hastings Evening Lions Clubs: CO Peaches, $47 for 20lbs, CO Pears, $35 for 20lbs. Please order by Fri, July 27th. Call 308-920-1023. -Adv.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5 a.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 11 a.m. each Monday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. - Adv.
Did you know you can listen to stories read to you on the Hastings Tribune’s website? Check it out! -Adv.
The Hastings Tribune will publish a digital-only copy of the newspaper on Monday, July 3, and a print and digital copy on Wednesday, July 5. The Tribune will not publish Tuesday, July 4. Offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday. -Adv.
