It was reported Aug. 21 that a cellphone was taken at the 1400 block of West 18th Street. The cellphone was later recovered.
It was reported Aug. 21 that a vehicle was taken at the 100 block of Ringland Road.
Sharya Elizabeth Maestas of Hastings graduated following the spring 2022 semester at Southeast Community College with a diploma in medical assisting.
It was reported Aug. 21 that a vehicle was taken at the 300 block of East Seventh Street. The vehicle was later recovered.
Laney R. Thatcher of Minden was named a Dimmitt Scholar in recognition of high academic distinction for the 2021-22 academic year at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa.
