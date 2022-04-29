The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Alexander David Ring and Lacoln Emily Strasburg, both of Blue Hill; Darius Rex Kohl and Jami Jo Upton, both of Malcolm; Frank Georgiana and Carrie Ann Stevens, both of Hill City, Kansas; Chance Gary Wilhelms and Ashley Darleen Furrow, both of Blue Hill; Zachary John Temple of Holdrege and Kailee Ann Pohlson of Kenesaw; Gavin McLean Kinnaman and Courtney Kay Labenz, David Aaron Nelson and Shannon Debra Nocera, Tyler James Yurk and Cindy Dawn Dethlefs, Zachary Michael Lepant and Jamie Suzanne McCray, Casey Daniel Ta’aga Molifua and Casey Megan Krolikowski, and Greggory Scott Lamborn and Shelby Anne Reid, all of Hastings.
May Day celebration for kids. May 1st 2-4 p.m. Hastings Eagles Club. Public welcome. -Adv.
It was reported April 26 that computer software was taken at the 2600 block of West Second Street.
Free expired, unused medication disposal Saturday, April 30, 10:00 to 2:00 at Hastings Police Department, 317 S. Burlington, Hastings. Ongoing disposal (check hours) at Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Webster County Sheriff’s Office, Superior Police Department and many local pharmacies. Questions? Call South Heartland District Health Department 402-462-6211 or Area Substance and Alcohol Abuse Prevention 402-463-0524. -Adv.
It was reported April 26 that yard signs were taken at the 800 block of South Shore Drive.
