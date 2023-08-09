It was reported Aug. 2 that a vehicle was taken at the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Aug. 2 that an unknown motorist left the 1400 block of North Burlington Avenue without paying for $107.49 in fuel.
It was reported Aug. 2 that a vehicle was taken at the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Aug. 2 that an unknown motorist left the 1400 block of North Burlington Avenue without paying for $107.49 in fuel.
It was reported Aug. 2 that wall hangings, soap and a book were taken at the 200 block of West D Street.
It was reported Aug. 2 that clothing was taken at the 2500 block of West Seventh Street.
Crime and courts reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.