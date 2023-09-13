It was reported Sept. 8 that a cellphone was taken at the 800 block of East South Street.
It was reported Sept. 8 that a vehicle was damaged at the 1600 block of West 16th Street.
It was reported Sept. 9 that a cellphone was taken at the 1100 block of North Saunders Avenue.
Authorities Sept. 9 cited a 50-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West. The value of items taken was about $150.
It was reported Sept. 9 that a vehicle light was damaged at the 1200 block of West 18th Street.
It was reported Sept. 10 that four tires were damaged at the 1400 block of West J Street.
Authorities Sept. 10 cited a 22-year-old Hastings resident for damaging a vehicle door at the 800 block of South Burlington Avenue.
