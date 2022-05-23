A vehicle reportedly driven by Summer K. Parnell of 1821 W. Ninth St. May 17 struck a parked vehicle owned by Patrick T.L. Kuhlman of 1228 N. Baltimore Ave. at Baltimore Avenue near Westwood Terrace.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns May 19 sentenced Meranda Freek, 26, of 733 N. Bellevue Ave. No. 1 to one year of probation and a $500 fine for attempted possession of methamphetamine on July 13, 2021. Freek pleaded no contest on March 18. Attempted possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
