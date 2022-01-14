The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Kaitlin Marie Wright and Ashley Ann Toepfer, both of Blue Hill; Roberto Ayala Fuentes and Guadalupe Zarinana Hernandez, both of Hastings; Brett Michael Garver and Briana Raye McCutcheon, both of Superior; and Alejandro Mendoza Molina and Yessica Maria Trasvina Garcia, both of Hastings.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Tad W. Nunley of 1242 Crane Ave. and Minh Thi Kim Nguyen of Odessa, Texas, collided Jan. 9 at Osborne Drive East and 33rd Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Logan E. Santo of 606 W. 33rd St. Jan. 9 struck a parked vehicle owned by Jadai Alvarez Lopez of 303 W. Fourth St. at Colorado Avenue near Third Street.
