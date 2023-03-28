A hit-and-run driver March 20 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Tionna N. Wiedel of 1040 S. Wabash Ave. No. 116 at Colorado Avenue near Seventh Street.
It was reported March 22 that items valued at $7.79 were shoplifted at the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue.
Authorities cited March 24 a 16-year-old Hastings resident for zero tolerance violation, misuse of a learner’s permit, possession of an open alcohol container, refusing a preliminary breath test and refusing a blood alcohol test in the 400 block of East G Street.
Authorities cited March 24 a 16-year-old Hastings resident for minor in possession of alcohol and possession of an open alcohol container in the 400 block of East G Street.
A hit-and-run driver March 24 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Josie Bumgardner of 1103 N. Colorado Ave. at Second Street near Hastings Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.