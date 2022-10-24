It was reported Oct. 18 that political and yard signs were taken at the 800 block of North Lexington Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Tyler J. Casillas of Kearney Oct. 18 struck a parked vehicle owned by Tyler F. Walker of Hampton at St. Joseph Avenue near Second Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Wanda M. Faimon of Lawrence and Maxwell S. Uecker of 340 E. 82nd St. collided Oct. 18 at U.S. Highway 281 and 33rd Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Christopher P. Rodriguez of Junction City, Kan., Oct. 19 struck a pedestrian traffic device at Burlington Avenue and E Street.
It was reported Oct. 19 that a wallet was taken at the 3100 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported Oct. 19 that a wallet was taken at the 200 block of North Marian Road.
It was reported Oct. 19 that patient documents were taken at the 700 block of Eastside Boulevard.
It was reported Oct. 19 that a wallet was taken at the 800 block of South Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Oct. 19 that items valued at $12.57 were shoplifted at the 1100 block of West Second Street.
It was reported Oct. 19 that a laptop computer was taken at the 400 block of South Boston Avenue.
