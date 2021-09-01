It was reported Aug. 28 that a bar counter and tiki lights were damaged at the 700 block of West First Street.
It was reported Aug. 28 that a protein shake was taken at the 1000 block of South Hastings Avenue.
Authorities Aug. 28 arrested a 24-year-old homeless man for shoplifting at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East. The value of items taken was $89.98.
Authorities Aug. 29 cited a 17-year-old Hastings resident for minor in possession of alcohol, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at the 1000 block of Martin Avenue.
