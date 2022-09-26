Vehicles reportedly driven by Amy M. Jarosik of 901 N. Bellevue Ave. and Arun K. Lakshmi Narayanan Vi of Grand Island collided Sept. 20 at Burlington Avenue and Ninth Street. Vi’s vehicle then struck vehicles driven by Pamela R. Davis of 2990 S. Smokey Hill Road and Lynne E. Meyers of 818 N. California Ave.
City of Hastings Budget Public Hearing. Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Your input to the Tax asking is critical!! -Adv.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Donald J. Bolte of Blue Hill and Charles R. Burke of Cambridge collided Sept. 20 at South Street near Burlington Avenue.
Hastings Citizens With a Voice will meet tonight at 7 pm. at the C3 Convention Center. -Adv.
New for fall 2023, Hastings Christian School! Join us for a public interest meeting at the Lark in downtown Hastings, Tuesday, September 27th 6 p.m. -Adv.
It was reported Sept. 20 that a vehicle was taken at the 900 block of Waynoka Street.
It was reported Sept. 20 that a bicycle was taken at the 900 block of North St. Joseph Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Danielle N. Knowlton of 1040 S. Wabash Ave. No. 205 and Jordan L. Hurt of 1225 N. Lexington Ave. collided Sept. 20 at Second Street and Hillside Drive.
