The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Emanuel Danilo Aguirre and Sujeli Pimentel Alvarez, both of Grand Island; Benjamin Jarred Hickman and Jacinia Elizabeth Bautista, Zachary Francis Cook and Carly Hermien Lamberts, and Shawn Matthew Barbee and Ariel Ann Zilles, all of Hastings.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Andrew Chapman of Fairfield and Kristopher W. Shaw of Edgar collided July 18 at Neb. Highway 74 near Showboat Boulevard.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Mariel J. Krueger of Blue Hill and Sadie E. Loehr of Ayr collided July 19 at U.S. Highway 281 near Assumption Road.
A vehicle reportedly driven by McKenna J. Erickson of Blue Hill collided with a deer July 20 at U.S. Highway 281 near Sundown Road.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Ronald R. Davis of Blue Hill and Irene S. Kohn of Superior collided July 20 at Neb. Highway 74 and Showboat Boulevard.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Alexander S. Dexter of Osh Kosh July 20 struck a gas meter owned by Black Hills Energy, York, at
A hit-and-run driver July 23 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Dustin E. Henderson of 736 N. Minnesota Ave. at the 800 block of South Pine Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Bryce A. Malesker of 702 W. 14th St. and David M. Brown of Minot, S.D., collided July 23 at 14th Street near Lincoln Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by a hit-and-run driver and Corrie Badura of Loup City collided July 23 at Third Street and Colorado Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by a hit-and-run driver and Landen Scott of Harvard collided July 23 at the 700 block of South Burlington Avenue.
