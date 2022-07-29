The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Emanuel Danilo Aguirre and Sujeli Pimentel Alvarez, both of Grand Island; Benjamin Jarred Hickman and Jacinia Elizabeth Bautista, Zachary Francis Cook and Carly Hermien Lamberts, and Shawn Matthew Barbee and Ariel Ann Zilles, all of Hastings.

Vehicles reportedly driven by Andrew Chapman of Fairfield and Kristopher W. Shaw of Edgar collided July 18 at Neb. Highway 74 near Showboat Boulevard.

