The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Jonathan Carl Hunt and Nicole Victoria Springer, both of Hastings; Mickey Alexander Dunn and Miranda Lynn Seamann, both of Juniata; Kellin Zacaria Quincy Harris and Brittany RaNae Sok, both of Hastings.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Laura M. Roberts of 1216 Waynoka St. and Wauneta M. Schiefelbein of 831 S. Lincoln Ave. collided June 4 at 100 N. Elm Ave.
It was reported June 5 that an unknown motorist left the 1400 block of North Burlington Avenue without paying for $10.02 in fuel.
Authorities June 6 cited an 18-year-old Hastings resident for minor in possession of alcohol, possession of an open alcohol container, possession of drug paraphernalia and use of electronic nicotine under 21 at the 200 block of South Denver Avenue.
It was reported June 6 that items valued at $10.51 were shoplifted at the 1100 block of West Second Street.
