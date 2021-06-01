A vehicle reportedly driven by David M. Rozmiarek of Harvard May 26 struck a fire hydrant owned by Hastings Utilities at Elm Avenue near H Street.
It was reported May 27 that two bottles of alcohol were taken at the 800 block of South Burlington Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Lori C. Wear of 407 S. Pine Ave. and Terry D. Boutin of 714 S. Ross Ave. collided May 27 at the 400 block of South Pine Avenue.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Kira L. Dunn and James J. Dunn.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Oscar A. Manchame and Marta C. Bonilla.
It was reported May 27 that a vehicle was taken at the 600 block of South Denver Avenue.
Christian Williams of Hebron, a student at the University of Southern California, recently was initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, a national all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Bailey Johnson of Hastings, a student at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, was initiated in 2020 into the Alpha Iota Tau Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, an academic honor society for students at two-year colleges.
Brendan Fangmeier of Hebron recently was named an attendant to the Homecoming King during delayed 2020 Homecoming festivities at Chadron State College in Chadron.
