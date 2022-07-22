The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Nolan Dale Laux and Gabrielle Elizabeth Sadd, both of Hastings; Kent Allen Reichenberg and Sheree Kay Snyder, both of Grand Rapids, Mich.; Randal Leonard Hock and April Fay Bergen, both of Harvard; and David Melgoza Jr. and Shannon Marie Andrade, both of Hastings.
It was reported July 12 that a door was damaged on a vacant house in Ayr.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Alex R. Rostvet of 703 Hickory Ave. went out of control July 15 and rolled onto its roof at 42nd Street near Marian Road.
It was reported July 16 that air was let out of four tires at the 2200 block of North Kansas Avenue.
Authorities July 16 cited a 30-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West. The value of items taken was $45.
It was reported July 16 that a tackle box was taken from a vehicle at the 3500 block of Parklane Drive.
