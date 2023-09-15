The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Tyler Steven Knotts and Hannah Marae Hettle, Thomas Fredrick Schnase and Makinzi Jayne Gangwish, Jose Juan Vazquez Holguin and Hilda Maritza Ramos, Richard John Fritzler and Chelsea Beth Garrett, all of Hastings; John Thomas Lonnborg Jr. and Makalah Denise Scheele, both of Doniphan; Eric Matthew Wademan and Regan Victoria Esch, both of Blue Hill.

Authorities Sept. 7 arrested a 19-year-old Hastings resident and a 37-year-old Hastings resident for taking a vehicle in Juniata.

