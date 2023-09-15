The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Tyler Steven Knotts and Hannah Marae Hettle, Thomas Fredrick Schnase and Makinzi Jayne Gangwish, Jose Juan Vazquez Holguin and Hilda Maritza Ramos, Richard John Fritzler and Chelsea Beth Garrett, all of Hastings; John Thomas Lonnborg Jr. and Makalah Denise Scheele, both of Doniphan; Eric Matthew Wademan and Regan Victoria Esch, both of Blue Hill.
Authorities Sept. 7 arrested a 19-year-old Hastings resident and a 37-year-old Hastings resident for taking a vehicle in Juniata.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Raul I. Ramirez of Kearney Sept. 2 collided with a dog at 12th Street near Conestoga Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Amanda L. Esch of Juniata Sept. 8 collided with a deer at Blaine Avenue near 42nd Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Bryan F. Jelken of Juniata Sept. 9 collided with a deer at Adams Central Avenue near Idlewilde Road.
It was reported Sept. 12 that a vehicle was taken at the 1400 block of West J Street.
It was reported Sept. 12 that money, credit cards and identification documents were taken at the 200 block of West 14th Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.