The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Colton Dayne Ives and Samantha Veronica Martell, both of Orange City, Iowa; Aaron Nathan George Murray and Elizabeth Alexandria Lange, both of Hastings; and Taylor James Pulver of Kenesaw and Kameron Jean Kissinger of Glenvil.
Free expired, unused medication disposal Saturday, October 29, 10:00 to 2:00 at Hastings Police Department, 317 S. Burlington, Hastings. Ongoing disposal (check hours) at Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Webster County Sheriff’s Office, Superior Police Department and many local pharmacies. Questions? Call South Heartland District Health Department 402-462-6211. -Adv.
It was reported Oct. 25 that sunglasses, clothing and money were taken from a vehicle at the 1200 block of McDonald Avenue.
Final weekend 45th Anniversary Sale. Storewide savings plus an additional $45 off every $450 you purchase. Register to win a $4500 room makeover. Open Saturday 9-5 and Sunday 1-5. Bruce Furniture. -Adv.
Vehicles driven by a hit-and-run driver and Grace Eckhardt of 424 S. Elm Ave. collided Oct. 25 at U.S. Highway 6 and B Street.
Annual Ham Dinner at Grace United Methodist Church, 1832 W. 9th St. Drive-thru only! Thursday Nov. 3rd 5-7 p.m. Purchase tickets in advance for $12 (402) 463-5696. -Adv.
It was reported Oct. 25 that a scooter was taken at the 300 block of Oswego Avenue. It was later recovered.
Need a space for a graduation reception, baby shower, anniversary open house, birthday party, reunion, office party or meeting? Call the Hastings Tribune at 402-462-2131. -Adv.
It was reported Oct. 24 that a vehicle was taken at the 700 block of North Burlington Avenue.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5 a.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 11 a.m. each Monday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
The Hastings Tribune is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and closed on Saturday. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.