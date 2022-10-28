The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Colton Dayne Ives and Samantha Veronica Martell, both of Orange City, Iowa; Aaron Nathan George Murray and Elizabeth Alexandria Lange, both of Hastings; and Taylor James Pulver of Kenesaw and Kameron Jean Kissinger of Glenvil.

Free expired, unused medication disposal Saturday, October 29, 10:00 to 2:00 at Hastings Police Department, 317 S. Burlington, Hastings. Ongoing disposal (check hours) at Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Webster County Sheriff’s Office, Superior Police Department and many local pharmacies. Questions? Call South Heartland District Health Department 402-462-6211. -Adv.

