A vehicle reportedly driven by Jayden M. Langholz of 1331 W. Third St. March 9 went into a ditch and rolled at Adams Central Avenue near Patriot Circle.

Vehicles reportedly driven by Paxton P. Bunde of Kenesaw and Martin D. Williams of 721 S. First Ave. collided March 9 at 12th Street near Prosser Avenue.

