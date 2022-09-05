It was reported Aug. 26 that items valued at $3.29 were shoplifted at the 1100 block of West Second Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Gladys M. Boggess of 1603 Highland Drive and Shaylee J. Knott of 1417 Highland Drive collided Aug. 26 at 42nd Street and Baltimore Avenue.
It was reported Aug. 27 that a candy machine was damaged at the 800 block of South Franklin Avenue.
It was reported Aug. 28 that a vehicle was spray painted at the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
It was reported Aug. 28 that a window was damaged at the 1400 block of East South Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by a hit-and-run driver and Emily E. Boyd of Ayr collided Aug. 28 at 3803 Osborne Drive West.
It was reported Aug. 28 that two wallets were taken at the 1400 block of Pine Ridge Court.
