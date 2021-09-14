It was reported Sept. 9 that an unknown motorist left the 800 block of East South Streetwithout paying for $29.47 in fuel.
It was reported Sept. 9 that multiple tools were taken at the 900 block of West South Street.
Authorities Sept. 9 cited an 11-year-old Hastings resident for minor in possession of alcohol at the 200 block of North Marian Road.
