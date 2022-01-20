Authorities Jan. 16 arrested a 17-year-old Hastings resident for taking a purse at the 200 block of North California Avenue.
Authorities Jan. 16 cited a 29-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West. The value of items taken was $465.64.
A hit-and-run driver Jan. 16 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by John W. Keele of 814 Waynoka St. at Waynoka Street near Second Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Madison L. Morris of Crofton and Creighton R. Nejezchleb of Clay Center collided Jan. 16 at Burlington Avenue and Second Street.
