Adams County Judge Michael Mead July 27 sentenced Jose A. Carrillo-Guerrero, 33, of 1215 W. Fifth St. to one year of probation with a review for 30 days in jail for third-degree assault on Feb. 28, 2021. Carrillo-Guerrero pleaded no contest on April 1, and prosecutors reduced the charge of false imprisonment. Third-degree assault is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead July 27 sentenced Curtis R. Jacobitz, 48, of Kenesaw to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Nov. 18, 2020. Jacobitz pleaded guilty on June 15. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
