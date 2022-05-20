Authorities May 13 cited a 14-year-old Hastings resident and a 13-year-old Hastings resident damaging plumbing at the 200 block of North Marian Road.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Conner C. George of 738 N. Baltimore Ave. May 13 struck a parked vehicle owned by Amanda M. Lovewell of 43 Kingston Drive at Minnesota Avenue near 12th Street.
A hit-and-run driver May 14 reportedly struck a car wash bay owned by Fill ’N Chill, 202 E. Second St. at the business.
It was reported May 15 that a motor was taken at the 3600 block of Cimarron Plaza.
