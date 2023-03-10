A vehicle reportedly driven by Jayne K. Hoban of Heartwell collided with a deer March 1 at U.S. Highway 6 near Primrose Avenue.
It was reported March 2 that a bicycle was taken at the 1200 block of West Third Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Jayne K. Hoban of Heartwell collided with a deer March 1 at U.S. Highway 6 near Primrose Avenue.
It was reported March 2 that a bicycle was taken at the 1200 block of West Third Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Adam W. Craig of 602 Leisure Lane and Daniel J. Pittman of 1247 McDonald Ave. collided March 4 at 12th Street near Burlington Avenue.
It was reported March 4 that items valued at $64.99 were shoplifted at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Mark Kisela of Juniata March 4 struck a street sign at the 1300 block of North Burlington Avenue.
Crime and courts reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.