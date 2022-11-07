Authorities Nov. 5 cited a 37-year-old Hastings resident for taking a vehicle at the 1200 block of East Second Street.
Country Crafts & Friends Fall event. See Classifieds for more information. -Adv.
Hastings Citizens With a Voice will meet tonight at 7 p.m. at the C3 Convention Center. -Adv.
Crime and courts reporter
