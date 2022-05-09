Vehicles reportedly driven by Susan A. Uridil of 511 Lakeside Drive and Hung C. Truong of 3805 W. 38th St. collided Feb. 21 at Parklane Drive and Marian Road.
Vehicles reportedly driven by George I. Lamb of 1505 W. Seventh St. and Karina J. Smith of 1003 Jefferson Ave. collided April 7 at 12th Street and Baltimore Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jordan S. Consbruck of Juniata and Sierra C. Halcott of 1807 W. Third St. collided April 7 at Ninth Street and Oswego Avenue.
The Hastings Tribune has carrier routes open in Hastings. Call 402-462-2131. -Adv.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Daniel J. Christensen of Dannebrog April 12 struck an overhanging traffic signal owned by the city of Hastings at U.S. Highway 6 and Burlington Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Francisco Lopez of 1208 E. Park St. April 12 struck a wall owned by Marlene Wilson of 819 E. South St. at a parking lot near First Avenue and U.S. Highway 6.
Hastings Citizens with a Voice meeting tonight at 7 p.m. C3 Motel west parking lot. Bring a lawn chair. -Adv.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jason W. Domeier of Blue Hill and Maria De Los Angeles Garnica of 1423 W. Seventh St. collided April 10 at U.S. Highway 281 and Kansas Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Bethany R. Lacy of 140 Ringland Road and Samuel I. Aguilar of Hayward, California, collided April 12 at Ninth Street and Baltimore Avenue.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.