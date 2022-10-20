It was reported Oct. 9 that two road signs were damaged at Adams Central Avenue and U.S. Highway 6.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Amanda K. Hanquist of Hordville Oct. 11 collided with a deer at the 4000 block of East Hadco Road.
It was reported Oct. 16 that a vehicle window was damaged at the 1100 block of West J Street.
It was reported Oct. 16 that a computer monitor was damaged at the 700 block of North St. Joseph Avenue.
It was reported Oct. 16 that a vehicle was damaged at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
Crime and courts reporter
