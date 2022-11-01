A vehicle reportedly driven by Barbara K. Bourg of Lawrence Oct. 27 struck a parked vehicle owned by Deborah G. Ernst of Juniata at Elm Avenue near Ninth Street.

Vehicles reportedly driven by Breann M. Kelly of Sutton and Bruce A. Fox of 1338 W. Eighth St. collided Oct. 27 at Denver Avenue near Second Street.

