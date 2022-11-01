A vehicle reportedly driven by Barbara K. Bourg of Lawrence Oct. 27 struck a parked vehicle owned by Deborah G. Ernst of Juniata at Elm Avenue near Ninth Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Breann M. Kelly of Sutton and Bruce A. Fox of 1338 W. Eighth St. collided Oct. 27 at Denver Avenue near Second Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Muriel J. Plant of Carlsbad, N.M., and Daniel Romero of 2627 W. Seventh St. collided Oct. 27 at Ninth Street near Hastings Avenue. Romero’s vehicle then struck a parked vehicle owned by Amanda K. Wathen of 926 N. Saunders Ave.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Amy L. Good of 708 Richmond Ave. and Micah D. Sankey of 217 N. Bellevue Ave. collided Oct. 27 at U.S. Highway 281 and North Shore Drive.
A hit-and-run driver Oct. 27 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Alex L. Wilbur of 923 S. Wabash Ave. at the 900 block of South Wabash Avenue.
It was reported Oct. 27 that doughnuts were taken at the 800 block of East South Street.
It was reported Oct. 27 that a classroom door was damaged at the 200 block of North Marian Road.
It was reported Oct. 27 that an item valued at $1 was shoplifted at the 1300 block of West J Street.
