It was reported July 27 that money was taken at the 1300 block of North St. Joseph Avenue.
It was reported July 27 that a bottle of alcohol was taken at the 1100 block of West Second Street.
Updated: August 3, 2023 @ 7:53 pm
A vehicle reportedly driven by Jarod J. Junker of 123 E. Fourth St. July 28 collided with a cow in the road at Technical Boulevard near J Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Wendy J. Hanson of Holstein struck an irrigation pivot that had malfunctioned and entered the road on July 28 at Powderhorn Avenue near Powerline Road.
Authorities July 28 cited a 55-year-old Hastings resident for taking $30.06 in fuel at the 700 block of East South Street.
Crime and courts reporter
