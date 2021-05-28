A vehicle reportedly driven by Jermaine A. Guinyard of Harvard May 20 struck a parked vehicle owned by Sarah M. Sheppard of 1000 N. Webster Ave. at Osborne Drive West near 38th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Skarleth C. Hernandez Monterola of 1137 W. H St. and Taylor W. Lee of 619 N. Bellevue Ave. collided May 19 at Burlington Avenue near Ninth Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Donald L. Cook of 835 Circle P May 19 struck a house owned by Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village at Circle P near F Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Douglas J. Atteberry of Lincoln and Juan M. Moreno-Delacruz of Pratt, Kansas, collided May 20 at Burlington Avenue near 16th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Dean E. Lewis of 1211 W. Sixth St. and Adam J. Sowl of 1004 N. Webster Ave. collided May 20 at Burlington Avenue near South Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Asia J. Mason of 218 S. Baltimore Ave. and Juan Leyva Casillo of 3 Avalon Lane collided May 20 at Burlington Avenue near Eighth Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Carlos M. Roca of Roy, Utah, and Hannah J. Buller of 2870 S. Baltimore Ave. collided May 20 at Baltimore Avenue near D Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Andrea Fisher of 802 Sycamore Ave. May 21 struck fences, poles and a tree owned by Carol O’Keeffe of 1809 N. Elm Ave. at Elm Avenue near 14th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Damian Marez Carrillo of 820 S. Pine Ave. No. 49 and Logan Santo of 2509 W. Fifth St. collided May 21 at Burlington Avenue near Second Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Debra K. Lawson of Norton, Kansas, and Steven E. Delay of Hebron collided May 22 at Second Street near Lincoln Avenue.
It was reported May 22 that a vehicle was taken at the 3300 block of West 12th Street.
It was reported May 22 that a vehicle was taken at the 400 block of Lakeside Drive.
It was reported May 22 that a vehicle was taken at the 1200 block of North Cedar Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Megan M. Klatt of Juniata and Susan J. Einrem of 1019 University St. collided May 20 at B Street near Burlington Avenue.
