The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Wesley Ryan Malone and Hanna Rae Rodine, and Bryan John Nagorski and Laura Edith Briseno Moreno, all of Hastings; and Jacob Andrew Brown of Omaha and Zipporah Marie Johnson of Hastings.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Carole M. Heckenlively of 507 S. Third Ave. and Mikayl S. McQueen of York collided Oct. 14 at U.S. Highway 281 and North Shore Drive.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Timothy A. Davidson of 726 Oakmont Ave. and Tony Martinez of 612 S. Chicago Ave. collided Oct. 17 at 14th Street and Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Oct. 17 that a vehicle door window was damaged at the 1100 block of Williams Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Kelleen L. Redinger of 1824 Home St. Oct. 17 collided with an 11-year-old bicyclist at Ninth Street and Burlington Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Jay R. Rasmussen of Kenesaw Oct. 17 struck a building owned by Balance Mobility, 3601 Cimarron Plaza, at the business.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Karson R. McClellan of 205 E. D St. and Cierra J. Soucek of 1207 University St. collided Oct. 17 at 16th Street and Burlington Avenue.
