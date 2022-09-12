It was reported Sept. 2 that items valued at $115.30 were shoplifted at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Theresa J. Tellez of 402 Hawthorne Circle and Dennis E. Williams of 400 S. Cedar Ave. collided Sept. 2 at B Street near Cedar Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by James W. Aumiller of Harvard and Joseph Shepherd of Juniata collided Sept. 2 at U.S. Highway 281 and North Shore Drive.
A hit-and-run driver Sept. 2 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Nizel Espinoza Nunez of 415 S. Boston Ave. at 1300 N. Bellevue Ave.
