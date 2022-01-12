It was reported Jan. 4 that jewelry was taken in Kenesaw.
It was reported Jan. 7 that a mailbox was damaged at the 18000 block of South Marian Road.
It was reported Jan. 7 that a cellphone was taken at the 1400 block of West J Street.
It was reported Jan. 7 that a wallet was taken at the 600 block of East Seventh Street.
It was reported Jan. 7 that multiple tools were taken at the 700 block of North Briggs Avenue.
It was reported Jan. 8 that money was taken at the 1000 block of West J Street.
It was reported that two bingo cards were taken Jan. 2 at the 1400 block of North Burlington Avenue.
