It was reported Jan. 22 that two vehicle mirrors were damaged at the 800 block of North Minnesota Avenue.
It was reported Jan. 20 that items valued at $59.99 were shoplifted at the 400 block of South Elm Avenue.
It was reported Jan. 20 that a laptop computer, two cellphones, two tablet computers, money, a bicycle, duffel bag and backpack were taken at the 400 block of South Elm Avenue.
