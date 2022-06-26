It was reported June 20 that a vehicle was damaged at the 400 block of West C Street.
It was reported June 20 that keys were taken at the 100 block of West J Street.
It was reported June 20 that a bag with keys, credit cards and driver’s license was taken at the 2200 block of West Third Street.
It was reported June 20 that a bicycle was taken at the 2200 block of West Third Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jay M. Davis of 1300 E. Seventh St. and Talon J. Hawkinson of 1301 Laurie St. collided June 20 at South Shore Drive near North Shore Drive.
A hit-and-run driver June 20 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Melissa Schroeder of 307 E. South St. at Burlington Avenue near L Street.
