The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Adam James Luders and Samantha Jamey Jones, Ezequiel Dzib May and Dayana Herrera Pacheco, Spencer Scott Ostrander and Shelby Jo Schacher, all of Hastings; Tyler Raymond Loberg and Ali Lauren Stark, both of Clay Center; and Austin Jefferson Underwood and Joslyn Jo Grabill, both of Roseland.

A hit-and-run driver Aug. 28 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Denise M. Williamson of Blue Hill at 3803 Osborne Drive West.

