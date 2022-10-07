The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Adam James Luders and Samantha Jamey Jones, Ezequiel Dzib May and Dayana Herrera Pacheco, Spencer Scott Ostrander and Shelby Jo Schacher, all of Hastings; Tyler Raymond Loberg and Ali Lauren Stark, both of Clay Center; and Austin Jefferson Underwood and Joslyn Jo Grabill, both of Roseland.
A hit-and-run driver Aug. 28 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Denise M. Williamson of Blue Hill at 3803 Osborne Drive West.
A hit-and-run driver Sept. 30 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Melissa Naylor of 809 S. Colorado Ave. at Colorado Avenue near F Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Leroy R. Samuelson of 5430 S. Wabash Ave. and Felipe D. Fonseca Quintero of 200 W. Fifth St. collided Sept. 30 at Burlington Avenue near 14th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Teresa A. Smidt of 907 E. Seventh St. and Brittney R. Benavidez of 1310 W. Fourth St. collided Sept. 30 at Burlington Avenue and Seventh Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by April M. Thomsen of 800 S. Denver Ave. and Carlos Tellez of 736 N. Colorado Ave. collided Sept. 30 at Burlington Avenue near Sixth Street.
It was reported Sept. 28 that items valued at $114.98 were shoplifted at the 3600 block of Cimarron Plaza.
It was reported Sept. 29 that a vehicle was damaged at the 400 block of East 31st Street.
It was reported Sept. 29 that three cameras were taken at the 3000 block of Yost Avenue.
It was reported Sept. 29 that a window was damaged at the 1000 block of North Bellevue Avenue.
It was reported Sept. 29 that an electric bicycle was taken at the 1100 block of West Second Street.
It was reported Sept. 30 that a bicycle was taken at the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
It was reported Sept. 30 that items valued at $61 were shoplifted at the 3400 block of West H Street.
It was reported Sept. 30 that a bicycle was taken at the 1500 block of West Sixth Street.
