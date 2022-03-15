Vehicles reportedly driven by Eileen Y. Cuevas Gaona of Omaha and Ethan R. Downing of 1010 W. Fifth St. collided Feb. 27 in a drive-thru near C Street and Burlington Avenue.
A hit-and-run driver Feb. 26 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Kayla C. Lamar of 827 N. Minnesota Ave. at 3803 Osborne Drive West.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Ian E. McBride of 1040 S. Wabash Ave. and Leanne E. Rutherford of 2403 W. Fifth St. collided March 4 at B Street and Cedar Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Adrianna L. Hoskins of 2401 Boyce St. and Bryan T. Groves of Blue Hill collided March 4 at Burlington Avenue near 12th Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Scott A. Peshek of 1346 McDonald Ave. March 4 struck a parked vehicle owned by Evan M. McElroy of 1611 W. Seventh St. at Seventh Street near Baltimore Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by David L. Walker of Clay Center and Kade J. Schropp of 1318 N. Cedar Ave. collided March 5 at Burlington Avenue and E Street.
