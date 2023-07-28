The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Adolfo Lujan Arellano and Casandra Perez-Deloera, Vinh Quang Tran and Thi Nga Tran, Alan Laverne Stice and Debra Joann Carpenter, Nicholas Benitez Wright and Esmeralda Garcia, all of Hastings.

Due to scheduling problems, the Juniata Alumni Banquet will be held at the Juniata Fire Hall. The date of Aug. 12, and charge of $25 per meal and $5 dues for graduates remains the same. Reservations to be in by Aug. 5. Call 402-751-4049 or 402-756-6715 or sent to PO Box 103, Juniata, NE 68955. -Adv.

