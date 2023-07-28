The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Adolfo Lujan Arellano and Casandra Perez-Deloera, Vinh Quang Tran and Thi Nga Tran, Alan Laverne Stice and Debra Joann Carpenter, Nicholas Benitez Wright and Esmeralda Garcia, all of Hastings.
Due to scheduling problems, the Juniata Alumni Banquet will be held at the Juniata Fire Hall. The date of Aug. 12, and charge of $25 per meal and $5 dues for graduates remains the same. Reservations to be in by Aug. 5. Call 402-751-4049 or 402-756-6715 or sent to PO Box 103, Juniata, NE 68955. -Adv.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns July 24 sentenced Jack Foreman, 26, of 203 E. Third St. to seven days in jail, a $500 fine and six-month driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Feb. 6, 2022. Foreman pleaded no contest on April 18, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge and dropped a count of refusing a preliminary breath test. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Hastings Citizens With A Voice will meet Tuesday August 1st at C-3 Conference Center at 7 p.m. -Adv.
It was reported July 22 that alcohol was taken at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Megan L. Furstenau of Grand Island and Clement J. Ward of 718 E. Fourth St. collided July 23 at the 1200 block of North Burlington Avenue.
Comedian Nick Hoff July 29, 7 p.m., main stage Hastings Masonic Center. Tickets nickhoff.com. -Adv.
A motorcycle driven by Jacob A. Tomes of 808 N. Minnesota Ave. was laid down July 24 after another vehicle turned in front of him at Minnesota Avenue and 11th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Christopher M. Carey of 1013 W. 10th St. and Debra K. Luff of Minden collided July 23 at 3803 Osborne Drive West.
It was reported July 22 that money and a ski mask were taken from a vehicle at the 300 block of Ringland Road.
Kenesaw High School Alumni Luncheon, August 5, 2023, 11 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Kenesaw High School. Free will donation. -Adv.
